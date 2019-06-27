Kaleidoscope festival 2019: Everything you need to know

Billed as Ireland’s first music and arts camping festival, the new Kaleidoscope Festival in west Wicklow draws inspiration from Electric Picnic’s first family-friendly festivals. Aimed at all ages – from babies to grannies - it will transform the beautiful yet compact grounds of the 18th Century stately home, Russborough

House just outside Blessington with multiple stages for music, arts, science and spoken word performances from Friday, June 28th to Sunday, June 30th.

Who’s playing and when?

On Friday, BellX1 are the headline act on the main stage at 8.45pm, on Saturday, it’s Imelda May and on Sunday it’s Tom Odell. On the Zozimus Stage, the headline act at 8.45pm on Friday is King King Company, on Saturday it’s Le Galaxie DJs and on Sunday it’s Kormac.

Who are the support acts?

On Friday, Hermitage Green, Ryan Sheridan, Orla Gratland and Saarloos are on the Main Stage from 3pm; Flynn, Eve Belle, Siights and Rothwell are on the Zozimus Stage from 3pm.

On Saturday, Riptide Movement, Brave Giant, Kila, Josh Gray, RuthAnne and Laoise are on the Main Stage from 1pm while Sorcha Richardson, Toucan, Thumper, Little Hours, State Lights and Fiona Harte are on the Zozimus Stage from 1pm.

On Sunday, Wild Youth, Delorentos, Wyvern Lingo, Dublin Gospel Choir, Sean and Conor Price and Lisa McHugh are on the Main Stage from 1pm and Bry, Ryan Mack, Thanks Brother, Somebody’s Child, JaXon and Isaac Butler are on the Zozimus Stage from 1pm.

What’s on for children and teenagers?

Two separate areas will cater for 4-10 year olds (Wonderland in the Woods) and 10-16 year olds (Wonderland in the Walled Garden) with art, science, history, nature workshops and storytelling for the younger children and photography, animation, film and writing workshops for the older children.

The Irish Times will host four Summer of Family Podcast events on the Podcast Stage, with Róisin Ingle hosting the following talks:

Saturday, June 29th

11am - 12pm

You Must Be Joking?

Kids tell the best jokes. This is a stand-up-comedy/joke telling slot for children with prizes for the best contributors. It includes a chat with Al Murphy illustrator of Kids Write Jokes and a contribution from Fighting Words.

12.15pm - 1pm

Kids Ask Other Kids Important Questions

Two very curious children have 10 questions to ask other kids at the festival. Come along if you’d like to give the girls some answers to their burning questions such as: what’s the most annoying/embarrassing thing your parents do? This could take a while ...

Sunday, June 30th

11am - 12pm

Mark Langtry. The Science Guy

Mark Langtry is a theoretical physicist, footballer, RTÉ TV presenter and Head of Science and Sport at Dublin’s Explorium. We’ll have live experiments, a chat about science in everyday life. Lots of interaction with the audience and a Q&A.

12.15pm - 1pm

Design For Life

The Designers Republic is a graphic design studio based in Sheffield, England founded by Ian Anderson. For decades their bold graphics and provocative concepts could be seen around the world on everything from soft drinks and video games to record labels and night clubs. Ian talks to Róisín Ingle about why design is more important than you might think.

Another distinct area- the Rumpldumpus tent – next to the Russborough maze and children’ playground - will cater for the under 4s with a Teddy Bear’s picnic, a baby disco and rave.

The Hippodrome – built for training horses – will host children’s theatre during the day and cinema in the evenings. Circus performers from the Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow will perform on the Main Lawn at Russborough.

Fighting Words, the National Gallery of Ireland, the Science Gallery at Trinity College Dublin, Children’s Books Ireland, Fighting Words and Explorium are among the many facilitators of workshops.

What time should I arrive?

Those who have secured weekend camping tickets can turn up from 9am on Friday. The gigs start at 3pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday and Sunday, but the action starts much earlier with creative workshops, family meditation sessions or just a wander through the magnificent grounds to discover the beech hedge maze and the woodlands complete with a magical red Japanese footbridge,

How do I get there?

Russborough House is about 5km past Blessington on the N81southbound. See kaleidoscopefestival.ie for precise directions if driving your own car to enter via Gate 1 or Gate 3. Gate 4 is for drop off by private coach, bus or taxi. Access on foot is via shuttle bus services from Blessington, Ballymore Eustace, Naas, Citywest and Dublin city centre.

When does it all end?

The last act goes on stage at 8.45pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday so everyone should be ready to decamp sometime about 10pm so that families camping can get some sleep.

Are there any tickets left?

Yes, there are day/weekend tickets with and without camping still available. Caravan and camp by your car tickets are sold out. ticketmaster.ie

What’s the weather forecast?

Met Éireann predicts that Friday to be a warm, sunny day with top temperatures between 24-27 degrees , followed by a mild, humid night with the possibility of some showery rain. It predicts Saturday to be another warm day with top temperatures between 20-25 degrees and some potential showers. Sunday is expected to be slightly cooler, ranging from 18-20 degrees with a mix of showers and sunny spells.