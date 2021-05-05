It’s nonuplets: Woman gives birth to nine babies

A Malian woman gave birth to nine babies on Tuesday – two more than doctors had detected inside her crowded womb – joining a small pantheon of mothers of nonuplets.

The pregnancy of 25-year-old Halima Cisse has fascinated the west African nation and attracted the attention of its leaders. When doctors in March said Cisse needed specialist care, authorities flew her to Morocco, where she gave birth.

Cisse was expected to give birth to seven babies, according to ultrasounds conducted in Morocco and Mali that missed two of the siblings. Nonuplets are extremely rare. Medical complications in multiple births of this kind often mean that some of the babies do not reach full term.

Morocco’s health-ministry spokesman Rachid Koudhari said that he was not aware of such a multiple birth having taken place at one of the country’s hospitals. But Mali’s health minister, Fanta Siby, said in a statement that Cisse had given birth to five girls and four boys by Caesarean section, and that the newborns and the mother “are all doing well”. – Reuters, with additional reporting