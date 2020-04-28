‘It’s fantastic that I got through Covid-19 so well’

Ines Collins works as a psychotherapist and lives alone in Bray, Co Wicklow.

In March, the 74-year-old cancelled all her appointments and decided to lie low because of an underlying lung condition (bronchiectasis) and previous bouts of tuberculosis. “I’m one of those people who are very vulnerable to viruses. I get a lot of chest infections and I suffer from migraine,” she says.

However, on March 15th, she started to feel unwell with a cough, temperature, frequent headaches, and general aches and pains. She contacted her GP by phone on March 19th and was tested for Covid-19 on March 26th. “I didn’t go to see my doctor and coped with paracetamol, plenty of drinks, resting and my migraine medication,” she says.

On April 6th, when many of her symptoms had passed, Collins was informed that she tested positive for Covid-19. “I hadn’t heard anything for so long. I was amazed that I tested positive.”

A public health doctor from the HSE spoke to her about her symptoms and how she had managed. She was also asked to give a list of the people with whom she had been in contact. “The contact tracers don’t identify the first person when they call the contacts. I felt that anybody who I had infected would have been better by then,” she says.

Collins, who had tuberculosis as a child and then again in 2017, feels very pleased that she was well enough to cope at home. “It’s fantastic that I got through it so well. I would be happy to volunteer for any study of people like me who have recovered from Covid-19 at home,” she says.

Collins now goes for regular walks along the River Dargle towards Bray Harbour – happy to be back on her feet. “I feel guilty when I’m out walking but I’ve made the decision for my mental health and to get fresh air. I’m very careful and I know how to keep my distance from people,” she explains.

Collins jokes that sometimes she feels like she should have a sign around her neck saying “recovered from Covid-19” to stop people staring at her in disapproval of her being out and about instead of cocooning. “I’d love to have my antibodies tested to see if I’m immune now to Covid-19,” she adds.