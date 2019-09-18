Question: I am a single working mother with a three-year-old son. The relationship with the child’s father was relatively brief and ended several months before our little boy was born.

The end of the relationship wasn’t really that acrimonious. We had little in common and he demonstrated he was not that interested in becoming a dad. He didn’t attend the scans or offer to help to prepare my apartment for the child’s arrival. He is a competitive athlete and academic, and at the time I was pregnant he was training for an international competition and in the midst of an important piece of research that took precedence.