‘It breaks my heart that our son will not have a committed father in his life’
Tell Me About It: In three years, he’s never brought him to see his grandparents and none of his friends seem to know my little boy exists
Distraught: “I wonder if there may have been some kind of accident when he had my son in the car.” Photograph: iStock
Question: I am a single working mother with a three-year-old son. The relationship with the child’s father was relatively brief and ended several months before our little boy was born.
The end of the relationship wasn’t really that acrimonious. We had little in common and he demonstrated he was not that interested in becoming a dad. He didn’t attend the scans or offer to help to prepare my apartment for the child’s arrival. He is a competitive athlete and academic, and at the time I was pregnant he was training for an international competition and in the midst of an important piece of research that took precedence.