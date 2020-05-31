Is my on-again, off-again relationship worth the heartache?

Dear Roe,

I’m hopelessly in love with a man and I don’t know what to do. We met three years ago through a mutual interest. It’s been an on-and-off relationship and, frankly, a lot of heartache, but when I’m with him it feels so amazing that there is nowhere I’d rather be. His business is one of the industries badly affected by Covid-19 so he is not in a good place right now. I desperately want to be there for him and have tried many times to talk (we aren’t living together, we are both separated and have dependent children from previous marriages) but he is very distant and I feel that he is pushing me away. What should I do? Should I just give up?