Is my husband racist? He says Black Lives Matter is irrelevant.

Dear Roe,

My husband and I are both white Irish citizens. I am finding it extremely difficult to talk to him about Black Lives Matter. Like countless others, the video of George Floyd’s death filled me with rage and sadness. When my husband made a joke about #BLM on his Facebook page recently, I tried to advise him about the insensitivity it carried. He launched into a tirade about how irrelevant it is to Ireland, and that we are too easily influenced by social media. He said it has been blown out of proportion, and there are more horrifying things going on in the world to be concerned about. It greatly upset me, which mystified and frustrated him further. How do I continue these discussions constructively, without him gaslighting me?