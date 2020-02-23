Is my drunken, abusive husband capable of change?
Ask Roe: I am tired now, and sad, and from a generation of women who coped
‘I think my husband has no capacity for a relationship as he seems, as he gets older, to lack any sense of responsibility for his actions. Do you think such a person is beyond changing?’ Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
My husband is a drunk. He is emotionally abusive, and very insulting when drunk. Drinking wine by the bottle or two is his main hobby. He always behaves as if nothing has happened after one of these sessions. I have confronted him many times – he apologises eventually, but there is no change in his appalling behaviour. He sees criticism of any kind as a personal attack.