Dear Roe,

My partner and I have been together for almost three years. In the next few months we will have the opportunity to move in together, but I fear that it could all end in tears. They still live with their parents, while I have been looking after myself for over seven years. I am quite particular and very independent. They often tell me off for being patronising when it comes to things like cooking and cleaning. Is it a good idea to move in together now, or am I mad? Would I be better to let them fly the nest, and share with friends for a while, where they learn to take care of themselves, before we live together? We are in our late 20s, and I would prefer to find out sooner rather than later if we are actually compatible and capable of sharing a home, and ultimately a life, together.