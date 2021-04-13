Irish hospital doctors on long Covid: Athletic people are ‘inordinately affected’
‘They really find it hard that they were sick and it’s going to take time to get better’
Dr Killian Hurley, respiratory consultant at Beaumont Hospital: “Shortness of breath is a big problem for patients, even young patients.” Photograph: Tom Honan
The vital need for early rehabilitation is a key finding emerging from the operation of a post Covid recovery clinic that opened in Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital just after the first wave of the pandemic.
Everybody who had been hospitalised there with the illness was called back after three months.