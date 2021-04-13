Irish hospital doctors on long Covid: Athletic people are ‘inordinately affected’

‘They really find it hard that they were sick and it’s going to take time to get better’

Sheila Wayman

Dr Killian Hurley, respiratory consultant at Beaumont Hospital: “Shortness of breath is a big problem for patients, even young patients.” Photograph: Tom Honan

Dr Killian Hurley, respiratory consultant at Beaumont Hospital: “Shortness of breath is a big problem for patients, even young patients.” Photograph: Tom Honan

The vital need for early rehabilitation is a key finding emerging from the operation of a post Covid recovery clinic that opened in Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital just after the first wave of the pandemic.

Everybody who had been hospitalised there with the illness was called back after three months.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.