‘I would describe myself as the living embodiment of Walter Mitty and Walter White’
Dear Trish: I completed both graduate and postgraduate degrees, without much effort, and have progressed really well in the career of my choice
Ben Stiller starred in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, a film adaptation of James Thurber’s 1939 short story. ‘Fantasy serves a huge purpose for human beings and it allows us to play around with different identities and roles in our minds.’
Question: I would describe myself as the living embodiment of two well-known fictional heroes/antiheroes, both called Walter. The first being the world-famous fantasist Walter Mitty and the other the wannabe villain Walter White from the drama Breaking Bad.
I have always lived in my head and as a child I often daydreamed of being a soldier, a superhero or an Olympian. I know that this is relatively normal for children, but, as life progressed, the amount of time I spent fantasising has increased greatly. I am now in my late thirties and, unlike my alter egos, I see myself as relatively successful in my real day-to-day life.