‘I worry I don’t last long enough in bed. I don’t feel like a complete man’

Ask Roe: It’s sad that men judge their self-worth on unrealistic standards

Roe McDermott

Photograph: iStock

Photograph: iStock

Dear Roe,

When I’m having sex with my wife, I release after five to seven minutes. I know it hurts her feelings. I have been thinking about this, that I’m not complete man. Sometimes when my friends are talking about having sex for 30 minutes, I don’t say anything because I’m not happy with my performance only lasting for five minutes. I need advice, what can I do to increase this?

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.