‘I worry I don’t last long enough in bed. I don’t feel like a complete man’
Ask Roe: It’s sad that men judge their self-worth on unrealistic standards
Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
When I’m having sex with my wife, I release after five to seven minutes. I know it hurts her feelings. I have been thinking about this, that I’m not complete man. Sometimes when my friends are talking about having sex for 30 minutes, I don’t say anything because I’m not happy with my performance only lasting for five minutes. I need advice, what can I do to increase this?