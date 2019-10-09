Question: I am beyond frustrated at how my life is turning out. I am 51 and my ex-husband is about to marry the mistress that he left me and our two daughters for.

My widower partner refuses to marry me because he doesn’t want to upset his only daughter. When my ex-husband left, it was so humiliating. To our neighbours and friends, we appeared to have everything, two kids, two dogs, lots of money, a holiday home and a beautiful house. We were the envy of others. Then he left me for his mistress who is 15 years younger than him and she left her husband for mine. As a consolation prize, he bought me a valuable house complete with a tennis court and I receive sizeable maintenance ensuring that I do not have to work. That was all just to make himself feel better about leaving us.