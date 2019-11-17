I want to take sex slowly, but women assume I’m not interested
Ask Roe: The only way I feel comfortable and enjoy sex is if I know the person
‘I’ve had a few women say they don’t think I’m interested in them because I wasn’t trying to have sex with them’
Dear Roe,
I’m a 29-year-old man. I was sexually abused as a child. I was abused by a man, but I’m straight. The abuse didn’t go on long, but I didn’t tell anyone about it at the time, and developed a lot of anxiety around the idea of dating and sex.