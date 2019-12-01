I want to stop my husband from trying impotence medication
Ask Roe: I prefer our new love life and I don’t want him to take the pills
He tells me he needs treatment to fix his self-esteem. I tell him it would just be totally fake. Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I’m a mostly happily married mother of three, with a stable home life and a successful career. My husband is a little older and has been suffering from impotence for a few years. At the start, I found it upsetting as I thought it meant he didn’t find me attractive anymore. But he reassured me, and I began to understand that the issue was 100 per cent his problem. Once I got over that, I realised I preferred our new love life.