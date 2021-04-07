‘I want to move home, but it could be dangerous for us as a gay couple to live there’

Question: I moved to Ireland from a developing country almost a decade ago to work with a large international firm. I have worked very hard, and my career has progressed beyond my initial ambitions. My life as a gay and previously closeted young man has transformed since I came to live here, and I now feel free to be who I want to be.

Four years ago, I met and fell in love with a man almost 10 years younger than me. At the time he had not come out to his friends and family, and I supported him to do this. In fairness, his family most likely always knew that he was gay, and they greeted me into their home as his partner with open arms.