I did an online DNA ancestry test, and when I got the results back – I was only looking for my roots – I found a high match which was a total surprise.

After realising it was with a half sibling, I was in contact with the lady. I researched before I contacted her on how to reach out and I debated whether to at all, because I did not know the scenario – maybe she was adopted. We were going back and forth with good conversation and seemed like we had some good laughs.