‘I want to contact the brother I discovered in a DNA test – but it’s complicated’
Tell Me About It: You must decide whether to tell your half-sister about contacting her twin
DNA kits may seriously disrupt your life – in both good and difficult ways
I did an online DNA ancestry test, and when I got the results back – I was only looking for my roots – I found a high match which was a total surprise.
After realising it was with a half sibling, I was in contact with the lady. I researched before I contacted her on how to reach out and I debated whether to at all, because I did not know the scenario – maybe she was adopted. We were going back and forth with good conversation and seemed like we had some good laughs.