‘I’ve been openly homophobic but secretly cross-dress. How do I tell my girlfriend?’
Ask Roe: ‘I want her to know this side of me but fear she won’t be understanding and will tell people’
‘I was also very homophobic in the past, but now I’ve come to a point to where I don’t want to be a hypocrite.’ Photograph: Getty Images
Dear Roe,
I am a closeted male-to-female cross-dresser and I’d like to tell my girlfriend of four years, who I also have a child with. I fear she won’t be understanding and will tell people, as she’s told other people about our personal sex life before. I was also very homophobic in the past, but now I’ve come to a point to where I don’t want to be a hypocrite. I want her to know this side of me. How should I tell her?