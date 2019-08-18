‘I’ve been having sex with a friend for a year, and I’ve started to have feelings’

Ask Roe: He has a partner. I know I’m going to get hurt but I don’t know how to end it

Roe McDermott

“He is cheating on his partner, so he’s not trustworthy in terms of loyalty or fidelity. That he has a live-in partner also means that you cannot nor should not trust him to prioritise you in the way you want.” Photograph: iStock

Dear Roe,

I have been having sex with a friend for a year now. We have had a connection for about 18 months and have known each other for over two years. Sex started as being just fun and exciting, but has got much more intimate. I have started to have feelings for this person.

