‘I think my husband has a drug problem, but he says that’s nonsense’

Question: My husband’s best friend recently contacted me and told me he was concerned about my husband’s behaviour. He said he noticed he was acting erratically and he suspects my husband is addicted to cocaine.

While many would dismiss this as gossip, I was unsurprised as I too have noticed a dramatic change in him. We first met at a party more than 20 years ago and at the time we were both high. Over the years we have both dabbled a little but since I had my first child 10 years ago, I haven’t indulged in any drugs. But I know that at Christmas parties my husband has taken cocaine.