Question: I suffered from depression after our first son was born. I was treated through counselling and medication. I have had another son and while I didn’t feel depressed after he was born, I am extremely angry all the time (he’s one now).

I can’t seem to rein it in. I’m angry at work, with my husband and even with my kids – which makes me feel absolutely awful. I snap at my son and act like a petulant child over nothing. I say awful things and I think I can already see an impact on my son, who seems to look for reassurance that I care about him. I always say sorry and explain I’m stressed but it’s not good enough. I urgently want to change this.