I tell everyone I don’t want love and a family – but I do
Ask Roe: You’re being ruled by shame and rejection. It’s time to stop hiding
Power play: the world won’t end when you state your desires out loud. Photograph: iStock/Getty
Dear Roe,
I’m 29 and have only had one proper relationship, and it ended 10 years ago, when I was 19. I’m embarrassed, so I always make out that I don’t want a family or any of the conventional stuff, but I really do. I’ve tried online dating for a few years, but nothing has come from any of the dates I’ve been on. I know I’m still young, but I’m starting to believe it will never happen for me. How can I change that?