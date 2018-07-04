Question: I know I shouldn’t complain, but it is my anger and frustration I’m worried about. We all have busy lives, but I do resent the fact that I am the one constantly with the three kids while my husband is off playing his favourite sport. He doesn’t bother even checking with me anymore about whether it suits me or not, he just takes it for granted that he’s free to go. He still behaves like a single man with no responsibilities.

All the jobs I have chosen since I became a parent have been about what is best for the kids; every decision I make is based on that. I love them and I am so grateful for them, but I just wish it was a bit more balanced instead of me constantly dealing with all the issues: the upset at school, the positive parenting, the discipline, the saying no. I work full-time and it is just full-on and I sometimes wish I could come and go as freely as my husband does.

