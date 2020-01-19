I rationed sex in my marriage for 20 years - but since menopause, my libido has rocketed

Ask Roe: There is distance between us in the bedroom. How can I communicate my new needs?

Roe McDermott

‘After inflicting some sexual shame and negativity upon your husband for decades, it would be selfish of you and confusing for him if you were to start pursuing a lot of sexual activity now without addressing your past dynamic.’ Photograph: iStock

Dear Roe,

I’m one of the lucky women who breezed through menopause with barely a hot flush, then really thrived afterwards. My career has taken off, I’ve taken up running, lost loads of weight, and my confidence has gone way up. To my immense surprise, my libido has also really taken off and that’s my problem really.

