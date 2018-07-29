‘I’m worried I am addicted to my ex’
We were a terrible couple – we should never have been together – but I can’t stop thinking about having sex with him
‘You’re not overthinking. Because overthinking usually involves over-analysis, and analysis is what is lacking from your thought process right now. What you’re doing is obsessing.’
Dear Roe,
My boyfriend and I broke up a few months ago. We were a terrible couple – we should never have been together – but I can’t stop thinking about having sex with him. I’m worried it will turn into something similar to porn addiction and that I’ll never be really satisfied by another man again, or that anyone I do date who is sexually confident enough to measure up to him will also be an unsuitable long-term boyfriend. Am I overthinking?