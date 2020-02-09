I'm tired of being the only single person, but tired of dating too
Ask Roe: I’ve tried dating online and meeting friends of friends, are there other options?
Dear Roe,
I’m in my mid-30s, extremely independent with a great job, my own home, good friends and hobbies. I’ve been single for 10 years and now I’m lonely. I would like to meet someone to share my life with. I’m tired of events where I’m the only single person. I haven’t had a holiday in over a year because I’ve grown tired of doing these things by myself. I’ve tried online dating and met some friends of friends; I’ve met some interesting people but ultimately none that I’d like to enter a relationship with. I feel over time the potential for meeting someone on these sites is diminishing, and I spend periods off them as I don’t think they’re doing my mental health much good.