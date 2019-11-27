‘I’m tempted to run away and start all over again’

Tell Me About It: I don’t know how to keep navigating living when I’ve nothing that I want

Trish Murphy

‘No matter how hard I try, I can’t seem to get what I want.’ Photograph: iStock

‘No matter how hard I try, I can’t seem to get what I want.’ Photograph: iStock

I don’t believe I can have what I want in this life and not sure if I can keep going indefinitely.

I’m in my late 30s and have always struggled with ‘what is the point of it all’. I originally studied something to (essentially) make my parents happy (and as an attempt to incorporate my own artistic learnings whilst still being able to get a “real job”) and did it for a few years until the recession and that industry collapsed.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.