‘I’m tempted to run away and start all over again’
Tell Me About It: I don’t know how to keep navigating living when I’ve nothing that I want
‘No matter how hard I try, I can’t seem to get what I want.’ Photograph: iStock
I don’t believe I can have what I want in this life and not sure if I can keep going indefinitely.
I’m in my late 30s and have always struggled with ‘what is the point of it all’. I originally studied something to (essentially) make my parents happy (and as an attempt to incorporate my own artistic learnings whilst still being able to get a “real job”) and did it for a few years until the recession and that industry collapsed.