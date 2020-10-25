‘I’m sleeping with my ex-boyfriend and want him back – but don’t want to scare him off’
Ask Roe: ‘I don’t know how to broach this with him without putting pressure on him’
‘He was comfortable enough to disrespect you and your two-year relationship not because he had fallen in love and was having some serious inner conflict, but because he felt like it.’ Photograph: Getty Images
Dear Roe,
I’m a 28-year-old woman, and at the beginning of the year, my boyfriend and I broke up. We had been together for two years. He told me that he had slept with a woman he knows through work after a night out. He told me that it only happened once, that he wasn’t in love with her and didn’t want a relationship with her but that he had realised that I was “the type of girl you settle down with” and he wasn’t ready to settle down.