‘I’m in love with my wife’s sister and want to tell her’
Ask Roe: I know my wife would be devastated and I would end up losing a lot
I don’t really believe in unrequited love. Love is a shared process built between people who are open to the process. Unrequited love – or unrequited “feelings”– are largely a projection
Dear Roe,
My wife and I are married for 17 years. Like all marriages, we’ve had our rough patches, ups and downs and arguments. She loves me immensely and I love her also. We are in our mid and late 40s and we have teenage children. My problem is that I’ve developed feelings, which are getting stronger all the time, for her older sister. She is separated, she visits us about once a week and sometimes stays for a night at the weekend. We get on very well and she is a lovely person.