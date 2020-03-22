I’m in love with my friend who still loves his ex – how long should I wait for him?
Ask Roe: I keep hoping he will feel differently and I can’t move on with my life
I have tried before to cut him out my life, but I think it hurt more when he was not in my life at all. Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I’m in love with this guy for three years, and we have been friends on and off. We are really good friends now, but my emotions are only stronger and he has the love of his life. It is his ex-girlfriend who wants to be just friends with him.