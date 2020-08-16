‘I’m in a long-distance relationship and now dread our phone call every night’

Dear Roe,

I’m a man based in Ireland and have been in a relationship with an Irish woman living in the UK for nearly a year-and-a-half. We’re serious about each other and before Covid we would usually travel to see each other once or twice a month, and go on holidays. The long-term plan is either for me to move over there or for us both to move to Dublin. Both of these options were based around where we could get jobs, so that’s up in the air now. We haven’t seen each other since March, and obviously aren’t sure when we can safely see each other. I love her and have no problem waiting out this time, but our conversations are getting really strained and a bit boring (which feels mean to say, but I mean it about both of us.) We used to easily spend all day texting and would talk on the phone at night for hours, but now it’s getting really hard to keep a conversation going. I’m starting to dread coming up with conversation topics every night. Any advice for how to keep things going?