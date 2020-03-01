I'm gay and have fooled around with my straight flatmate - now what?
Ask Roe: We’re both pretending like it didn’t happen but I want a relationship with him
Your flatmate deserves to feel good about who he is. But so do you. Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I’m living in a houseshare with a friend and I’m having trouble characterising things. From the start we clicked. He’s kind and funny and always has time to talk. I spend all day looking forward to the next time I see him. We usually eat dinner together and spend evenings hanging out.