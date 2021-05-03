‘I’m falling in love with my online language tutor’

Dear Roe,

I think I am falling in love with my online language tutor. I started taking online Spanish classes in January. It’s a one-on-one speaking lesson for an hour a week. My tutor has such similar life experiences, taste in music and pop culture as I do and we can while away an hour just chatting. I am aware that I am paying him for the class, but still I feel like it is genuine. However, he lives abroad, and I do get that it’s hard to really know someone online. Should I just stop taking the classes and try forget about him? The romantic in me wants to continue and see where it takes me, but I don’t want to get hurt seeing how weird a situation it is – it being all online, that I am paying for our conversations, that he lives so far away, and also Covid.