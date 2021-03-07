‘I’m dating my friend’s ex-boyfriend and she’s furious with me’
Ask Roe: ‘I feel like a lifetime ban on seeing her ex feels ridiculous’
Dear Roe,
I’ve started going out with my friend’s ex-boyfriend and she’s incredibly angry and I don’t know what to do. We’re all late 20s and have known each other since college. My friend and this man went out for about a year when they were about 19. My friend moved abroad three years ago but we still keep in touch a bit on social media, and we try to meet up when she comes home a couple of times a year.