‘I’m cheating on my husband with a married man – can we ever trust each other?’
Ask Roe: We are mad about each other and have talked about a future together
‘How do I make him understand and forgive me? How can we advance and put this behind us?’
Dear Roe,
I’ve been married for over 20 years and for the last five years I’ve been seeing another man, whom I love and I want to leave my husband for. Eighteen months into this relationship I had a brief fling with a younger man, which my boyfriend learned about it after it had happened. I told him it was over, and it was. Four years on, my boyfriend and I are still together, but he doesn’t believe that the fling with the younger man is over.