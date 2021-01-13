‘I’m afraid my wife is in denial about our financial situation’

I am struggling financially. I am self-employed and Covid has more or less ruined my business. If things don’t improve in the next few months, I will need to sell the tools of my trade and find paid work, and if I am lucky to find work, I will earn significantly less than I have over the past five years.

Of course, this problem is not unique and many people are faced with similar dilemmas. I dreamt of owning my own business for years and at the end of the last recession I was finally in a position to branch out on my own. My skills are fairly niche, so I was in a good position to make a success out of it.