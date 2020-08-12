‘I’m afraid an intimate photo may be used to blackmail me or be sold to a porn site’
Tell Me About It: ‘I lost my virginity to a really nice guy who then took his phone out’
Shame can be toxic to us in that we feel the same level of emotional repugnance every time we even think of the event. Photograph: Istock
I am a 22-year-old male and I am, what my parents would call, “timid”. I find it difficult to make friends and spend a lot of time worrying about whether people will like me or not.
I attended a counsellor in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services when I was a teenager and developed some coping skills. It was at that time that I first spoke about my sexuality and when I came out to my family that I was gay, it felt like no big deal as my parents and siblings all said that they knew already and were waiting for me to tell them.