‘I’m afraid an intimate photo may be used to blackmail me or be sold to a porn site’

I am a 22-year-old male and I am, what my parents would call, “timid”. I find it difficult to make friends and spend a lot of time worrying about whether people will like me or not.

I attended a counsellor in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services when I was a teenager and developed some coping skills. It was at that time that I first spoke about my sexuality and when I came out to my family that I was gay, it felt like no big deal as my parents and siblings all said that they knew already and were waiting for me to tell them.