‘I’m a health worker who has switched to a junior office post to avoid exposure to diseases’

Question: I am a senior healthcare worker. I have been qualified in my discipline for more than 25 years, and my career has progressed well. My husband is a well-paid professional in a stable job, and we have one daughter, who is attending college.

I have always enjoyed my job and believe that I am good at it. I found the pandemic very hard to deal with – I avoided going on to the wards as much as possible, drawing ire from my colleagues. I did eventually contract the virus outside of work from a family member. I was completely asymptomatic and so far have suffered no long-term consequences. I now find it difficult having to go to work, and keep worrying that I am not sanitising my hands or wearing enough PPE to protect myself.