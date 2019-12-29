Dear Roe,

I’m a 31-year-old woman and I have never orgasmed with a partner. I was late to the game aged 24 when I lost my virginity. I can orgasm myself without difficulty.

I am with my boyfriend now more than two years, I love him and hope to be with him in the long run. I have told him about my predicament and have showed him the area where it feels good for him to touch during foreplay, and this has helped my pleasure, but I don’t fully get the release. We have tried oral sex but again it never works fully and I find pressure of a hand more satisfying.