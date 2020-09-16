‘I’m a 17-year-old boy with no female friends, how do I change that?’

I’m a 17-year-old boy living in the south of Ireland in a small enough village. During the lockdown I maintained friendships with around eight or nine guys my age, seeing them often. I realised recently that, since I attend an all-boys school, I have no friends that are girls, nor do I have any contact with any girls.

This is something that doesn’t bother me hugely, but it has been bugging me recently. I know girls from around my village to say hello to on the street, and many of my male friends are friends with girls and see them often, but I’m only included when it’s the guys.