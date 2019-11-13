I’m a transgender woman who was born intersex (what the medical community used to call pseudo-hermaphroditism). I grew up in Tallaght, Dublin in the 1980s, which I can’t say was the most accepting environment for a tall, effeminate, male-assigned child. I left for the US in 1992 when it was still illegal to be gay here, let alone transgender.

Since my children turned 18, I’ve returned to wearing things I actually want to wear. For this, I’ve been called a lot of things I won’t repeat here, but that essentially mean “weak”. To me though it seems as though it would be weaker of me to let strangers dictate how I dress. My question for you relates to the term “passing”. I don’t. I missed that window. As hard as it is to obtain puberty blockers now, they were not something that existed as far as I am aware during my pre-teens. Today, I’m 48 years of age, 1.87m (6ft 2in) and maybe (I haven’t weighed myself in a while) 90kg (14st 2lb).