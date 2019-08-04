I’m 25, gay, single and insecure that all my straight friends are settling down
Ask Roe: I have a lot to give someone but no idea where to find them
For LGBTQ people, the feeling of being out of sync with social norms can be heightened. Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I am a 25-year-old gay guy, with a great circle of friends and a successful career for my age. I have been told I’m a people person, yet I’ve really struggled finding a successful relationship.
I’ve tried dating apps which have led to only very brief relationships. I try to put myself out there if I think I have a chance with someone, although I try not to come off as too “forward”.