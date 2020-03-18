Question: I know you’ve probably received a lot of messages like this one, but I have no one and just want to talk. I’m 18 and in college, but I feel like I have no friends.

I’m not shy, and I talk with a lot of people that are from the same group of friends, but I feel I’m not wanted or important to them, like they talk to me because we have classes together or because I’m sitting with their friends, but they don’t actually include me in things or it feels like they don’t want me there.