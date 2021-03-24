‘I lost my job because I was accused of being a bully’

Question: Recently, I lost my job. It wasn’t Covid, it was because I was accused of being a bully. I don’t know how I was a bully but I know I wasn’t the most “friendly and open” person, and a lot of the office politics were getting to me, sometimes petty things, but also more serious things such as unfair salaries and favourites among the management who were allowed to get away with things I was told off for doing. I thought things were getting better before I left, but I guess I was wrong.

I think my partner is upset with me for losing my source of income, and I’m afraid of how to manage without a decent salary but I’m afraid to look for another job. I feel like everything will happen again elsewhere. I wanted to leave at some point to focus on my own business, but it’s hard to make money in my work, even though it’s something I care about more.