Question: I am 36-year-old man and have watched all my friends meet partners and get married and are now with families – while this didn’t work out for me. I live by myself in my own apartment, in the city, and now feel my previous sense of isolation from the world so acutely that it’s at times it’s quite unbearable ... watching everyone move around in the current lockdown in their family units, while I go into my lonely apartment to spend what now feels like so much time by myself.

It’s really affecting me in a way that I find hard to put words on. Like I can’t see a future with all this, all I see and feel is the pain of my own loneliness. I was in a long-term relationship from my early 20s to 27 and I’m wondering if this affected me. She dumped me when she thought I wasn’t successful enough, and she was thinking of babies and I didn’t fit the picture for her. I think she was always waiting for someone better.