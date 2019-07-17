Question: I am a 25-year old female in Dublin. I was unhappy at my job, it just got a bit boring, but it was fine. My boss was okay, but I wasn’t working in what I wanted to work in and what I had studied for. I resigned last month and they even had a nice going-away party for me. I told my boss I was leaving to try living abroad for a little while, but the truth is I am now unemployed and still here in Dublin and only told them I was moving because I was afraid to tell him it was because I didn’t find the job satisfying.

I might have been a bit rash, should I ask for my job back?