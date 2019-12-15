I just got married – but I’m still in love with my best friend
Ask Roe: I wouldn’t cheat on my husband, but I can’t stop thinking about the friend
‘I cannot get my best friend out of my head’. Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I have never admitted this before, but I am in love with my husband and my best friend. I married last month, to a man I adore. We’ve been together for more than a decade, since college, and have the perfect relationship in so many ways. We are both independent but complement each other very well. It is a very supportive, equal and loving relationship. We have a great sex life, and a really wonderful mix of mutual friends, and friends from before we met. We travel a lot, have good jobs and great excitement in our lives as well as future plans.