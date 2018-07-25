I have started to use unprescribed drugs to help me focus

Tell Me About It: My girlfriend is furious and also worried that it may impact on my health

Trish Murphy
A friend of mine introduced me to Ritalin, a drug to treat ADHD, a few months ago

I am a 28-year-old salesman with a very good track record of exceeding targets over the past two years. As a result of my success, I have been given some of the most sought-after accounts in the industry. I would admit myself that I have reached my career ambition at a much earlier stage than I had anticipated. I really do have a great life. I have a beautiful partner and we live in a fantastic apartment at a time that many of my friends are still living in their family homes. However, the demands of my new work role are much greater than I expected and I often end up working up to 14 hours a day which leaves me exhausted and impacts on my concentration.

I am a social drinker and have only ever dabbled in recreational cannabis use. However a friend of mine introduced me to Ritalin, a drug to treat ADHD, a few months ago. I use it daily and have found that it sharpens my focus and helps me to work continuously throughout the day and the evening.

