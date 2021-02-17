‘I have realised during lockdown that I don’t like my wife’

Question: I have been in a relationship with my wife since we were both in our mid-teens, almost 30 years ago. Our lives have been very busy. All of our four children are now independent, with only one living at home. Since we met, our entire focus has been on other things – our education, getting married, buying a house and then on our children, and we have spent very little time on our own.

I cannot think of one time in the past 25 years when the two of us have gone for a drink or dinner together, let alone a holiday. We both have very demanding careers, but under Covid-19 restrictions we were deemed non-essential workers, meaning we both had to work from home.