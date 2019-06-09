‘I have a fear of rejection, but now I’m scared I’ll be alone forever’
Ask Roe: Openness, vulnerability and compassion are the keys to everything you’re looking for
‘I regularly feel suicidal because being alone for the rest of my life seems likely now.’ Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I am a 36-year-old single man. I have only been in one brief relationship in my life. I have always wanted to find someone but never felt good enough for the women I fancied. I have a fear of rejection, so even though I have had mad crushes on women down through the years, I never told them because I knew I would be turned down.