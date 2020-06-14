I hate my girlfriend’s weight gain – and she hates my comments about it

Dear Roe,

I’ve been with my girlfriend for a year now and at the beginning of our relationship she was a normal weight and she was really attractive, but now she has gained a lot of weight and because of that she started putting on pounds of make-up (which made her skin age a bit even though we are both in our 20s), and her whole personality changed after she gained weight. She started getting pissed-off all the time and she wasn’t being nice at all, and I think it’s because of her weight gain. I’ve given her hints that she should lose weight but she always thinks I’m trying to hurt her. I don’t feel sexually aroused when I see her unless I’m already aroused by something else. After orgasming I don’t see her as a sexy woman any more. What should I do?